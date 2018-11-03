Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $355.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.93 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,257,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 108,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

