Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$104.40” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “$105.12” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “$105.12” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “$107.97” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 826,460 shares of company stock valued at $90,058,992 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $106.16 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $798.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.