Arvinas Inc’s (ARVN) Quiet Period To End on November 6th

Arvinas’ (NASDAQ:ARVN) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 6th. Arvinas had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 27th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 354,100 shares of company stock worth $5,665,600.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arvinas stock. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer.

