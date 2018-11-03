Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,794 Shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (BHR)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotel & Resorts were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,787,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotel & Resorts alerts:

BHR stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Braemar Hotel & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotel & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.