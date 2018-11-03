Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

