Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 98.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on SNH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

