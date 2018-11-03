Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises approximately 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7,828.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,027 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,891,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

In other news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 26,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $2,106,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,711 shares of company stock worth $6,081,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

