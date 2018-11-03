Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 4,586 Shares of Cerecor Inc (CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $17,931.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 33,292 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $131,170.48.

On Friday, October 26th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 55,899 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $220,242.06.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 83,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $340,228.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00.

On Monday, October 8th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 19,588 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $84,816.04.

On Thursday, October 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,015 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,765.25.

On Thursday, September 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 6,473 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,487.83.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 9,296 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $42,761.60.

Shares of CERC opened at $4.41 on Friday. Cerecor Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cerecor had a return on equity of 43.87% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Analysts expect that Cerecor Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerecor by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cerecor by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

