Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,714 Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Fortinet worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $156,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $42,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $95,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,540 shares of company stock worth $1,107,574. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.54, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

