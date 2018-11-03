argenx (ARGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 973,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the previous session’s volume of 178,955 shares.The stock last traded at $96.05 and had previously closed at $80.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $896,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

