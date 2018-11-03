Archrock (AROC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Archrock alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of AROC opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archrock has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.86.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,642.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Archrock by 332.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 90.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Archrock by 44.0% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.