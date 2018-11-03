ArcelorMittal (MT) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €35.50 ($41.28) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €35.20 ($40.93) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.93 ($40.62).

MT stock opened at €26.65 ($30.99) on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

