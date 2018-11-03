Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Issues Earnings Results

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 154.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 791,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,180. Aratana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Aratana Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PETX shares. BidaskClub cut Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aratana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

In other news, insider Ernst Heinen sold 10,372 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $53,415.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $67,466.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,187 shares of company stock worth $612,987 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aratana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.