Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Releases Earnings Results

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,934. Aquabounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AQB shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

