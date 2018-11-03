Aqua Metals (AQMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 833.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AQMS stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.27. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQMS. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

