Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Apricus Biosciences stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Apricus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Apricus Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

