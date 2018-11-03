Apptio (APTI) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APTI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apptio from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Apptio from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apptio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apptio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ APTI opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.13. Apptio has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apptio will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 60,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $2,250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 20,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $750,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,840 in the last three months. 24.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Apptio by 134.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apptio during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apptio during the second quarter worth about $253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Apptio during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Apptio during the second quarter worth about $287,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

