Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 223,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

