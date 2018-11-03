Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.9% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,075.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

