Apple (AAPL) Given New $270.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research restated a sell rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.67.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $14.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,040,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,949,276. The stock has a market cap of $1,019.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,553.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $830,026,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,185.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,320,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $800,386,000 after buying an additional 3,984,643 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

