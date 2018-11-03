Appian (APPN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.17-0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $55.1-56.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.32 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. 943,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.81. Appian has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 109.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $160,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $922,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,080,167 shares of company stock valued at $28,442,017 and have sold 268,500 shares valued at $9,165,885. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

