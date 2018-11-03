Apollo Global Management (APO) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 19.45%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $23,846,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 30,381 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $1,071,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 918,293 shares of company stock worth $26,794,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,247,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,536,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,434,000 after acquiring an additional 737,410 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,794,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,109,000 after acquiring an additional 617,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 165.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,722,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $75,557,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.