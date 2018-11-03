Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.45-2.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIV. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,413. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $242.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 60.09% and a net margin of 92.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

