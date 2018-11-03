Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.61-0.65 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,413. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 60.09% and a net margin of 92.50%. The company had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.75.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

