Anthem (ANTM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.06.

Anthem stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem has a 12 month low of $209.25 and a 12 month high of $283.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $792,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total value of $202,622.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Anthem by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,319,000 after acquiring an additional 505,252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 102,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Anthem by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

