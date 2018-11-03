Antares Pharma (ATRS) Trading 13.4% Higher

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares traded up 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.39. 2,360,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,258,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 250,493 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $774,023.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,035,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,009,246.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 43,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,000 shares of company stock worth $2,604,250. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 377,824 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

