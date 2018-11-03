ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $573.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.89. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,788,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

