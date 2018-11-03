ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.
ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $573.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.89. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $74.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,788,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.
