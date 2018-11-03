Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,970 ($25.74).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,890 ($24.70) in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,912.86 ($24.99).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,717.40 ($22.44) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 950.10 ($12.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

In other Anglo American news, insider Tony O’Neill acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,739 ($22.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,015.29 ($36,606.94).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

