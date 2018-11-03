Andersons (ANDE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect Andersons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANDE opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

In related news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $49,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

