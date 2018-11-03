Analyzing Sino-Global Shipping America (SINO) and WEST JAPAN Rwy/S (WJRYY)

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) and WEST JAPAN Rwy/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of WEST JAPAN Rwy/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Sino-Global Shipping America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and WEST JAPAN Rwy/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino-Global Shipping America $23.07 million 0.80 $450,000.00 N/A N/A WEST JAPAN Rwy/S $13.55 billion 0.95 $1.04 billion $5.48 12.13

WEST JAPAN Rwy/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sino-Global Shipping America.

Dividends

WEST JAPAN Rwy/S pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sino-Global Shipping America does not pay a dividend. WEST JAPAN Rwy/S pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Sino-Global Shipping America has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEST JAPAN Rwy/S has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sino-Global Shipping America and WEST JAPAN Rwy/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino-Global Shipping America 0 0 1 0 3.00 WEST JAPAN Rwy/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sino-Global Shipping America presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Sino-Global Shipping America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sino-Global Shipping America is more favorable than WEST JAPAN Rwy/S.

Profitability

This table compares Sino-Global Shipping America and WEST JAPAN Rwy/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino-Global Shipping America 1.99% 2.59% 2.05% WEST JAPAN Rwy/S 7.53% 11.04% 4.03%

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

About WEST JAPAN Rwy/S

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers. The company also operates high-speed intercity passenger service between Shin-Osaka station in Osaka and Hakata station in Fukuoka in northern Kyushu; and high-speed intercity passenger service between Tokyo and Kanazawa stations. In addition, its urban network offers service to the KyotoOsakaKobe metropolitan area with an operating route length of 946.0 kilometers. Further, the company operates other conventional lines with an operating route length of 3,250.1 kilometers comprising intercity transport provided by limited express and express services; regional transport for commuters and students in and around regional hub cities, such as Hiroshima and Okayama; and local lines with low transport density, as well as TWILIGHT EXPRESS MIZUKAZE, a sleeper train to invigorate the West Japan Area. Additionally, it offers bus and ferry services; operates convenience stores, department stores, specialty stores, food and beverage outlets, and tourism campaigns; and provides travel agency, advertising agency, hotel, maintenance and engineering, and other services. The company is also involved in the sale and leasing of residential and urban development properties; management of shopping centers in station buildings and other facilities; operation of large station buildings at hub railway stations; and development of commercial facilities near railway station areas and underneath elevated tracks. West Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

