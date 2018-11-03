Analyzing Komatsu (KMTUY) and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC)

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Komatsu and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Komatsu $22.59 billion 1.15 $1.77 billion $1.88 14.69 Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) $80.61 million 2.10 $8.41 million N/A N/A

Komatsu has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Profitability

This table compares Komatsu and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Komatsu 8.26% 12.51% 6.41% Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 10.16% 7.35% 6.72%

Dividends

Komatsu pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) does not pay a dividend. Komatsu pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Komatsu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Komatsu has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Komatsu and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Komatsu 0 0 0 0 N/A Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) beats Komatsu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment. The company also provides forklift trucks; forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, and feller bunchers, as well as forestry-specific machines based on construction equipment; recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, soil recyclers, and mobile tub grinders; tunneling machines, which comprise shield and tunnel-boring machines, as well as small diameter pipe jacking machines; and diesel engines, hydraulic equipment, and iron and steel castings products. In addition, it offers metal forging and stamping presses, including large presses, and small and medium-sized presses; sheet-metal machines, such as press brakes, shears, laser cutting machines, and fine plasma cutting machines; machine tools, which comprise crankshaft millers, transfer machines, machining centers, grinding machines, and wire saws; excimer lasers for semiconductor lithography tools; thermoelectric modules and temperature-control equipment for semiconductor manufacturing; and defense-related equipment, as well as provides warehousing and packing services. Further, the company provides other specific equipment for demolition, metal recycle, and slag handling; wear parts, periodic replacement parts, attachments, and remanufacturing parts; and retail financing for construction and mining equipment. Komatsu Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. It sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

