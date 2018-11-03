Analyzing Catasys (CATS) & MYnd Analytics (MYND)

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) and MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Catasys and MYnd Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catasys 0 0 1 0 3.00 MYnd Analytics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Catasys presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.06%. MYnd Analytics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given MYnd Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYnd Analytics is more favorable than Catasys.

Risk and Volatility

Catasys has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYnd Analytics has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Catasys and MYnd Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catasys -150.62% -546.50% -209.05% MYnd Analytics -1,059.72% -381.58% -214.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Catasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of MYnd Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Catasys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of MYnd Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catasys and MYnd Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catasys $7.72 million 22.07 -$13.60 million ($0.85) -12.60 MYnd Analytics $130,000.00 87.12 -$7.11 million N/A N/A

MYnd Analytics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catasys.

Summary

Catasys beats MYnd Analytics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc. provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.'s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

MYnd Analytics Company Profile

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. It uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. The company also manages the delivery of telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health services through a network of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.

