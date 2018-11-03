Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) PT at $42.00

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,736,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,861. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

