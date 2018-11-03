Analysts Set Expectations for Masco Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.95.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Masco by 4,126.8% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,100,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,016,000 after buying an additional 3,027,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 147.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,136 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,747.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 189.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nokota Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $30,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.