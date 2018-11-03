Analysts Set Expectations for JD.Com Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (JD)

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for JD.Com in a report released on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JD.Com’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JD. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,405.00 and a beta of 1.39. JD.Com has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

