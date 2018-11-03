Analysts Offer Predictions for Baxter International Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAX. Argus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baxter International from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

