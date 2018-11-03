Analysts Expect Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Unique Fabricating’s earnings. Unique Fabricating posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unique Fabricating.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFAB opened at $7.10 on Monday. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

