Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce sales of $217.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.10 million and the lowest is $215.34 million. Masimo reported sales of $225.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $850.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.05 million to $850.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $895.95 million, with estimates ranging from $890.04 million to $907.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

In other news, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $165,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 736,107 shares of company stock valued at $87,551,638. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 249,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

