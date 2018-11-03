Analysts Expect Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

MFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mackinac Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of MFNC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. 2,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter worth $238,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 1,095.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter worth $308,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mackinac Financial (MFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.