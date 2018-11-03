Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post sales of $70.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.60 million. Amarin reported sales of $53.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $228.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $234.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $415.47 million, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $471.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $353,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $483,387.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,016,149 shares of company stock worth $34,812,617 over the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amarin by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,118 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN opened at $22.87 on Friday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

