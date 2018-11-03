Analysts Anticipate Exfo Inc (EXFO) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Exfo reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exfo.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Exfo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of Exfo worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.89. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

