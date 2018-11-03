American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Bond Prices Fall 3.9% Earnings

An issue of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) bonds fell 3.9% against their face value during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The debt issue has a 6.5% coupon and is set to mature on April 1, 2027. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $92.00 and were trading at $94.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 91,567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 769,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

