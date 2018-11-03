Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,665.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.38 billion, a PE ratio of 366.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,088.52 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $3,279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,909.55, for a total value of $3,872,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,908.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,272 shares of company stock worth $66,675,598. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,870.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,091.53.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

