Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Comerica Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $205,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total value of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,272 shares of company stock valued at $66,675,598 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (down previously from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,091.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,665.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,088.52 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $781.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

