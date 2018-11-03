Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Gap Up to $1,598.01

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,626.03, but opened at $1,598.01. Amazon.com shares last traded at $1,636.65, with a volume of 4304719 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,091.53.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $781.38 billion, a PE ratio of 366.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total value of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,272 shares of company stock valued at $66,675,598. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 391,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $665,092,000 after buying an additional 375,556 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 539,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $916,829,000 after buying an additional 307,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 136,351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 260,431 shares in the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.