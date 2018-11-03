Amarin’s (AMRN) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Based on our increasingly positive view on Vascepa’s market acceptance, especially in specific subpopulations where there may be significant benefits in primary prevention of CV risks, we are increasing our projected peak penetration for Vascepa in high-TG population from 15% to 20%. Our new price target of $31 (up from $20) is based on equally weighted average of: (a) $34.84/share, as a 20x multiple of taxed and diluted FY23 GAAP EPS of $5.32 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $27.38/share (discount rate 10%, growth rate 2%).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 10,356,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,390,333. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.70. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $9,759,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $353,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,016,149 shares of company stock worth $34,812,617 in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amarin by 17.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 165.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amarin by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

