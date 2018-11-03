Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 818.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.16.

In other news, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $712,162.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $2,361,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altice USA stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

