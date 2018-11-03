Alteryx Inc (AYX) Insider Sells $183,220.68 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $183,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,168 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $238,451.28.

On Friday, August 31st, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $238,894.11.

NYSE:AYX opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $63.18.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYX. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alteryx from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alteryx from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

