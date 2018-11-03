Altagas (ATGFF) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Sunday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

