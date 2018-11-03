Altagas (ATGFF) Earns “Hold” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ATGFF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Altagas to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

ATGFF opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Altagas has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

